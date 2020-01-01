 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Passion Fruit Cartridge 0.5g
Sativa

Passion Fruit Cartridge 0.5g

by IO Extracts

Passion Fruit Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

This potent sativa is a cross of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud, and it’s best known for its amazing smell and flavor. As you could have guessed from its lineage, Passion Fruit will give you a lot of sweet citrus and a nice floral note to balance it all out. The tropical flavors will make you wish you were sitting on the beach in the summertime, sipping on a piña colada. When it comes to effects, Passion Fruit provides an epic sense of euphoria and a desire to raid the pantry. Be sure to have snacks ready! For the pitmasters out there, this is the perfect strain for cooking outside. Passion Fruit sets the stage perfectly for a long day of bbq and yard games with friends and family. 

About this brand

Arizona extract company and dispensary