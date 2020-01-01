 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Chemdog Distillate Concentrate Applicator

Chemdog Distillate Concentrate Applicator

by IONIC

Write a review
IONIC Concentrates Solvent Chemdog Distillate Concentrate Applicator

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

FOR THE CONNOISSEUR This boutique extracted, triple-distilled cannabis distillate offers the most potent cannabis experience with a clean, crisp finish. Run through a short path in small batches for extreme clean and consistency. For the consumer seeking an elevated, prolonged experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chemdog

Chemdog
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

About this brand

IONIC Logo
IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.