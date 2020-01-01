 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
  5. Cinex Pure Concentrate

Cinex Pure Concentrate

by IONIC

FOR THE PURIST This triple-refined cannabis oil contains a higher concentrate and delivers a more potent, whole-plant experience. Refined without glycols, a full-spectrum experience. Superior, true-to-plant taste and feel.

About this strain

Cinex

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cinex, a hybrid of parents Cinderella 99 and Vortex, has a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood.

IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.