God's Gift Cartridge

by IONIC

Run through a short path in small batches for extreme clean and consistency. For the consumer seeking an elevated, prolonged experience.

God's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.