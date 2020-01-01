 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Ivan White Distillate Cartridge 1g

Ivan White Distillate Cartridge 1g

by IONIC

Write a review
IONIC Concentrates Cartridges Ivan White Distillate Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Ivan White Distillate Cartridge 1g by IONIC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ivan

Ivan

Bred by Hesperides Genetics out of Washington State, Ivan crosses Cotton Purple Chem, Granddaddy Purple, and (Chemdog x Original Glue). The plant produces deep purple buds that are as sticky as they are pungent. Aromas and flavors are funky, backed by citrus notes. The high is heavy, yet manageable.

About this brand

IONIC Logo
IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.