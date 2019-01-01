About this product
This triple-refined cannabis oil contains a higher concentrate and delivers a more potent, whole-plant experience. Refined without glycols, a full-spectrum experience. Superior, true-to-plant taste and feel.
About this brand
IONIC
IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.