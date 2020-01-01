 Loading…

Lemon Cheesecake Cartridge 1g

Fragrant and unique, Lemon Cheesecake, a.k.a. Lemon Cheese, is a cross of Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Its buds put off a powerful musky, earthy, and skunky aroma, while the flavor profile comes across a bit skunky with a sweet, creamy lemon flavor. Lemon Cheesecake's colas are coated in trichomes that nearly swallow fan leaves as they swell into dense buds. The high can be cerebral and uplifting, making this a great strain for creative activities.

 

IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.