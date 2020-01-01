 Loading…

  5. Papaya Punch Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Papaya Punch Cartridge 1g

by IONIC

About this product

About this strain

Papaya Punch

Papaya Punch
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

 

About this brand

IONIC

IONIC Logo
IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.