 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Kush Cartridge 1g

Pineapple Kush Cartridge 1g

by IONIC

Write a review
IONIC Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Kush Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple Kush

Pineapple Kush
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Pineapple Kush is a cannabis strain that carries an aroma of pineapple with accents of caramel and butter. The flavor is described as a subtle sweet pineapple taste with a mint undertone. While the breeder of this strain is unknown, its parent strains are Pineapple and Master Kush. The buds are brown/green in color and covered with amber crystals. The buzz is commonly described as cerebral, with a light body sensation.

About this brand

IONIC Logo
IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.