  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sage N Sour Distillate 1g
Sativa

Sage N Sour Distillate 1g

by IONIC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Sage and Sour

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle.

About this brand

IONIC Logo
IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.