 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. The White Disposable Pen 0.5g
Hybrid

The White Disposable Pen 0.5g

by IONIC

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

The White

The White
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

The White is a potent indica-hybrid strain of cannabis known for having a distinct lack of odor or flavor. The White gives off a high that is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations. This mysterious strainoriginally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Floridais aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. Those who do not enjoy the flavor and aroma of cannabis opt for this strain over more pungent varieties.

About this brand

IONIC Logo
IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.