 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. 1:1 Wellness Tincture

1:1 Wellness Tincture

by ioVia

Write a review
ioVia Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1:1 Wellness Tincture

Similar items

Show all

About this product

ioVia™ Precision Dose Tinctures Our Precision Dose Tinctures are formulated to help maximize the absorption of CBD and THC, without flavors or fillers. Use in drinks or cooking as an edible – or take it under your tongue for faster sublingual relief. ioVia’s™ optimized blends make our tinctures perfect for microdosing and less intoxicating effects. And our precision dose formulations ensure a consistent experience every time. Easy & discreet to use No fillers, flavors, or scents Perfect for microdosing and functional daily use Trusted Colorado CBD & THC Vegan & gluten-free Safe blends for pets CBD-THC BLEND 30 One Gram Doses / 1 fl oz 300 mg CBD / 300 mg THC per Jar

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

ioVia Logo