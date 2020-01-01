About this product

ioVia™ Precision Dose Tinctures Our Precision Dose Tinctures are formulated to help maximize the absorption of CBD and THC, without flavors or fillers. Use in drinks or cooking as an edible – or take it under your tongue for faster sublingual relief. ioVia’s™ optimized blends make our tinctures perfect for microdosing and less intoxicating effects. And our precision dose formulations ensure a consistent experience every time. Easy & discreet to use No fillers, flavors, or scents Perfect for microdosing and functional daily use Trusted Colorado CBD & THC Vegan & gluten-free Safe blends for pets CBD-THC BLEND 30 One Gram Doses / 1 fl oz 300 mg CBD / 300 mg THC per Jar