ioVia™ CBD-THC Cool Relief Gel 40mg

by ioVia CBD & THC Solutions

About this product

Our Cool Relief Gel helps you achieve high level performance without the high. Ideal for athletic recovery, sunburns, and muscle pain, Cool Relief Gel can provide fast-acting relief by targeting pain-related inflammation. Cooling menthol increases blood flow while soothing irritation and discomfort, making it ideal for post-workout muscle soreness and local inflammation. Our perfectly balanced 1:1 blend offers the benefits of both CBD and THC for quick, cool relief. Fast-acting relief from muscle pain Little to no intoxicating effects Light, non-medicinal scent Rapid absorption; never greasy or sticky Trusted Colorado CBD & THC Highly portable in both full size and single use

About this brand

ioVia CBD & THC Solutions Logo
ioVia’s simple and high quality products were born out of a desire to better serve medical cannabis patients in Colorado. After years of listening to thousands of patients’ concerns, our passionate team discovered what works (and what doesn’t) for anyone looking to improve their lifestyle. We formulated ioVia with effective blends of CBD and THC, producing a consistent product that delivers the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids without the altering side effects of smoking or edibles. ioVia is more than a product; it is a discreet addition to your daily routine that helps you feel better every day.

