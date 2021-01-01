SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 15.4 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our Cool Relief Gel helps you achieve high level performance without the high. Ideal for athletic recovery, sunburns, and muscle pain, Cool Relief Gel can provide fast-acting relief by targeting pain-related inflammation. Cooling menthol increases blood flow while soothing irritation and discomfort, making it ideal for post-workout muscle soreness and local inflammation. Our perfectly balanced 1:1 blend offers the benefits of both CBD and THC for quick, cool relief. Fast-acting relief from muscle pain Little to no intoxicating effects Light, non-medicinal scent Rapid absorption; never greasy or sticky Trusted Colorado CBD & THC Highly portable in both full size and single use
