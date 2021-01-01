 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. ioVia™ CBD-THC Restorative Bath – Tea Tree

ioVia™ CBD-THC Restorative Bath – Tea Tree

by ioVia CBD & THC Solutions

Write a review
ioVia CBD & THC Solutions Topicals Lubricants & Oils ioVia™ CBD-THC Restorative Bath – Tea Tree

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Restorative Bath is rich in magnesium and essential oils that ease stress and inflammation, paired with carefully-selected essential oils – skin-nourishing aloe vera, soothing lavender, and rejuvenating tea tree – to enhance the medicated experience. Our balanced 1:1 blend of CBD & THC is ideal for soaking away tension, muscle soreness, and stressful days. Available in 3 scents suit a variety of desired experiences Balanced 1:1 blend across all scents Full strength restorative bath Free from all major allergens Trusted Colorado CBD & THC Rejuvenating tea tree oil alleviates inflammation and skin irritation while awakening the senses and easing pain.

About this brand

ioVia CBD & THC Solutions Logo
ioVia’s simple and high quality products were born out of a desire to better serve medical cannabis patients in Colorado. After years of listening to thousands of patients’ concerns, our passionate team discovered what works (and what doesn’t) for anyone looking to improve their lifestyle. We formulated ioVia with effective blends of CBD and THC, producing a consistent product that delivers the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids without the altering side effects of smoking or edibles. ioVia is more than a product; it is a discreet addition to your daily routine that helps you feel better every day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review