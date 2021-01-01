Personal Lubricant 150mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$30.00
In-store only 25.0 miles
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our Restorative Bath is rich in magnesium and essential oils that ease stress and inflammation, paired with carefully-selected essential oils – skin-nourishing aloe vera, soothing lavender, and rejuvenating tea tree – to enhance the medicated experience. Our balanced 1:1 blend of CBD & THC is ideal for soaking away tension, muscle soreness, and stressful days. Available in 3 scents suit a variety of desired experiences Balanced 1:1 blend across all scents Full strength restorative bath Free from all major allergens Trusted Colorado CBD & THC Rejuvenating tea tree oil alleviates inflammation and skin irritation while awakening the senses and easing pain.
