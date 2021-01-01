 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. ioVia™ True Transdermal Cream Hi-THC 40mg

ioVia™ True Transdermal Cream Hi-THC 40mg

by ioVia CBD & THC Solutions

Write a review
ioVia CBD & THC Solutions Topicals Lotions ioVia™ True Transdermal Cream Hi-THC 40mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Cannabis Cup Award-Winning True Transdermal Creams have been uniquely formulated to provide fast, localized relief along with benefits to your overall wellness. Our transdermal cream base works specifically with CBD & THC molecules, delivering your preferred dose safely and effectively through the skin. If you're new to cannabis wellness or looking for systemic alternatives to smoking or ingesting, our creams offer a convenient and safe way to get the benefits of cannabis with a controlled and precise methodology.  Fast, deep relief Unscented & discreet Smooth texture, non-greasy, fast absorption Formulated for daily use Trusted Colorado CBD & THC Available in 3 blends to suit a variety of needs

About this brand

ioVia CBD & THC Solutions Logo
ioVia’s simple and high quality products were born out of a desire to better serve medical cannabis patients in Colorado. After years of listening to thousands of patients’ concerns, our passionate team discovered what works (and what doesn’t) for anyone looking to improve their lifestyle. We formulated ioVia with effective blends of CBD and THC, producing a consistent product that delivers the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids without the altering side effects of smoking or edibles. ioVia is more than a product; it is a discreet addition to your daily routine that helps you feel better every day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review