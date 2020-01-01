 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
iPuff Flowr Pen Set

by iPuff Limited

$99.95MSRP

True convection technology along with multiple temperature settings and supreme portability, render our Flowr1.0 a necessity for all herbal vaping enthusiasts. The pen set features a large, surgical grade stainless steel chamber, ergonomic design, and three different temperature settings which make this pen highly desirable. The Flowr1.0 Pen Set includes: 1 Flowr1.0 base featuring a 2200mAh battery 1 Flowr1.0 tip 5 Replacement screens 5 Silicone mouthpieces 1 iPuff grinder card 1 Cleaning brush 1 Mini USB charging cable On Sale Now! - https://www.ipuffvape.com/shop/portable-vaporizer-sets/flowr-1-0-pen-set/

ipuff brands focus on bringing our customers the best options for their cannabis consumption. Vaporizing is the future, we truly believe that and we strive to create quality products that anyone can use.