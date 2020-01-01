SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
True convection technology along with multiple temperature settings and supreme portability, render our Flowr1.0 a necessity for all herbal vaping enthusiasts. The pen set features a large, surgical grade stainless steel chamber, ergonomic design, and three different temperature settings which make this pen highly desirable. The Flowr1.0 Pen Set includes: 1 Flowr1.0 base featuring a 2200mAh battery 1 Flowr1.0 tip 5 Replacement screens 5 Silicone mouthpieces 1 iPuff grinder card 1 Cleaning brush 1 Mini USB charging cable On Sale Now! - https://www.ipuffvape.com/shop/portable-vaporizer-sets/flowr-1-0-pen-set/
