Irie CBD Calm Blend

by Irie CBD

Find Your Calm. Chill Out. Be Well. Available in 250 and 500 mg strength tinctures at iriecbd.com Our Calm Blend brings the chill and the peace with the gentle breeze and cooling combination of Peppermint and Lavender. Often considered the “mother” of all essential oils, Lavender’s therapeutic qualities are many, including its calming, stress reduction and sleep enhancing effects. Linalool, a powerful terpene found in our whole plant CBD oil, is also potent in Lavender and has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties. The Calm Blend pairs this EO powerhouse with the uplifting essence of Peppermint, long famed for its support of mental clarity and focus. Peppermint is also a potent aid to the digestive system, and used by many in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Irie’s Calm blend formulation includes the world’s finest organically grown, full-spectrum CBD hemp extract oil, gently infused with the purest ingredients, including organic hemp seed oil and Vitamin E oil extract as an anti-oxidant and natural preservative and high quality essential oils. Our CBD oil is derived using supercritical CO2 extraction, without the use of any harsh chemicals, completely hexane and butane free. Made from organic, Oregon grown industrial hemp, IrieCBD tinctures optimize the plants naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytochemicals. Every batch is lab tested by a third party for purity and potency. Full Entourage CBD Hemp Extract Sustainably Farmed, Non-GMO Hemp All Natural Ingredients Terpene Rich Lab Tested and Verified Non-Psychoactive Safety Sealed

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

About this brand

IrieCBD is dedicated to natural solutions for health and wellness. Our full line of tinctures combine the ancient wisdom of herbal remedies with the cutting edge science on the benefits of CBD to provide specific support for the body's natural systems. Our products are Full Spectrum, Full Entourage, Organically Grown and always tested by Third Party Labs in the USA for purity, potency and safety.