CBD Balm 500mg

by Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Balm 500mg

$42.99MSRP

About this product

Cannabinoids are naturally produced in our bodies. They act on the endocannabinoid system which plays an important role in the health and appearance of the skin. Using products with CBD, a plant-based cannabinoid, may have a beneficial impact on this system. Our CBD Balm is infused with CBD derived from Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract (Cannabis sativa oil) and is lightly scented with the pleasant aromas of Lemongrass and Blue Tansy Essential Oil. Our ingredients are carefully sourced to assure purity and potency and we never use artificial dyes, preservative, or fragrances in our products. - Made with CBD from High-Quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract sourced in the USA - Lightly scented with Lemongrass and Blue Tansy Essential Oil for a pleasant non-medicinal aroma - No artificial dyes, preservatives or fragrances - Enhanced with Extracts of Aloe, Black Elderberry, and Rosemary. Plus, Sunflower Seed Oil to help nourish and hydrate your skin

About this brand

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? For over 25 years, Irwin Naturals has been delivering high quality, effective products to consumers throughout America and beyond. As one of the longest standing legacy brands, we have expanded our product lines to include CBD Topicals, CBD Oil Drops and CBD Supplements as well as our innovative CBD Skincare brand - HydroCanna and our indulgent CBD Food & Beverages brand - FloChi. Our CBD products are formulated using the highest quality full-spectrum hemp extract, sourced and produced in the USA. Every formula is third party lab tested to ensure purity and potency, which can be verified by scanning the QR code on each product. Hemp Hemp Hooray! Buy CBD Today! Shop online 24/7