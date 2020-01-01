About this product

A facial peel, infused with the innovative combination of premium hemp-derived CBD and C60 Fullerenes, that will lead you to a brighter tomorrow. Formulated without artificial colors/dyes or synthetic fragrances. With 50 mg CBD per container. Our cannabidiol (CBD) is derived from full-spectrum hemp extract using technology that helps retain beneficial phytochemicals found naturally in the plant. Third-party lab testing ensures the quality and consistency of our ingredients. C60 Fullerenes is a complex carbon molecule with dynamic antioxidant properties. Its unique free-radical neutralizing potential is considered so enormous that the scientists who discovered it were awarded the Nobel Prize. For years, it’s been an essential part of Japanese skin care, and now HydroCanna™ is bringing this revolutionary ingredient to you. How to use: Apply an even layer over entire face and neck, avoiding the eye area. Rinse off after 10-15 minutes. Pre-condition skin by limiting initial use to twice a week. After one week, increase to every other day. Reduce frequency of use if irritation occurs. This product contains alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) which may increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun. Use a sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using this product. If you have sensitive skin, perform a patch test on the inside of your elbow or your neck before using this on your face.