CBD Nighttime Facial Moisturizer (100 mg CBD)

by Irwin Naturals

A nighttime facial moisturizer, infused with the innovative combination of premium hemp-derived CBD and C60 Fullerenes, that you can use before going to bed. Formulated without artificial colors/dyes or synthetic fragrances. With 100 mg CBD per container. Our cannabidiol (CBD) is derived from full-spectrum hemp extract using technology that helps retain beneficial phytochemicals found naturally in the plant. Third-party lab testing ensures the quality and consistency of our ingredients. C60 Fullerenes is a complex carbon molecule with dynamic antioxidant properties. Its unique free-radical neutralizing potential is considered so enormous that the scientists who discovered it were awarded the Nobel Prize. For years, it’s been an essential part of Japanese skin care, and now HydroCanna™ is bringing this revolutionary ingredient to you. How to use: In the evening, gently massage onto cleansed face and neck.

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? For over 25 years, Irwin Naturals has been delivering high quality, effective products to consumers throughout America and beyond. As one of the longest standing legacy brands, we have expanded our product lines to include CBD Topicals, CBD Oil Drops and CBD Supplements as well as our innovative CBD Skincare brand - HydroCanna and our indulgent CBD Food & Beverages brand - FloChi. Our CBD products are formulated using the highest quality full-spectrum hemp extract, sourced and produced in the USA. Every formula is third party lab tested to ensure purity and potency, which can be verified by scanning the QR code on each product. Hemp Hemp Hooray! Buy CBD Today! Shop online 24/7