CBD Oil 250mg - Mint Chocolate

by Irwin Naturals

$19.99MSRP

Cannabinoids are naturally produced in our bodies. They act on the endocannabinoid system, which regulates pain, mood, memory, stress-response, immune function, sleep, appetite and a host of other things. Supplementing with CBD, a plant-based cannabinoid, may have a beneficial impact on this system.* Along with CBD Liquid Soft-Gels, CBD Oil drops are one of the most popular and convenient ways to consume CBD. This delivery method provides you the versatility to explore and alter your daily dose with ease and accuracy. We’ve carefully crafted a variety of unique and delicious flavors using only high quality ingredients to enhance your CBD experience. Each of our oils includes a twist of flavor that effectively reduces the intensity of the natural hemp flavor without compromising potency. For those who prefer unflavored CBD Oil, you’re not alone! We created an unflavored option for you too! Finally, a CBD Oil that is not only tolerable, but truly ENJOYABLE to consume! - Each 1 oz. bottle contains over 20 daily servings of CBD - Made with CBD from High-Quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract sourced in the USA - We use 3rd party testing to ensure THC levels are at trace amounts less than 0.3% - Our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract is delivered in a nutritious and unrefined, cold-pressed hemp seed oil that boasts a balanced-spectrum of essential fatty acids (EFAs)

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? For over 25 years, Irwin Naturals has been delivering high quality, effective products to consumers throughout America and beyond. As one of the longest standing legacy brands, we have expanded our product lines to include CBD Topicals, CBD Oil Drops and CBD Supplements as well as our innovative CBD Skincare brand - HydroCanna and our indulgent CBD Food & Beverages brand - FloChi. Our CBD products are formulated using the highest quality full-spectrum hemp extract, sourced and produced in the USA. Every formula is third party lab tested to ensure purity and potency, which can be verified by scanning the QR code on each product. Hemp Hemp Hooray! Buy CBD Today! Shop online 24/7