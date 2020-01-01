 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD + Power to Sleep

by Irwin Naturals

Cannabinoids are naturally produced in our bodies. They act on the endocannabinoid system, which regulates pain, mood, memory, stress-response, immune function, sleep, appetite and a host of other things. Supplementing with CBD, a plant-based cannabinoid, may have a beneficial impact on this system.* CBD +POWER TO SLEEP is designed to help you relax before bed, to sleep soundly throughout the night, and to wake-up feeling refreshed in the morning.* This advanced formula focuses on these 3 targeted areas to promote restful sleep without causing early-morning drowsiness.* Promotes Relaxation: A combination of soothing nutrients help to relax the body and calm the mind.* Stimulates Sleep: Just the right amount of Melatonin (2 mg) helps to promote the onset of sleep and is a key to maintaining a normal sleep cycle.* Supports Balance: L-Theanine helps to reduce the effects of stress on the mind, while Calcium and Magnesium help to replenish essential nutrient stores.* Use this product for occasional sleeplessness or on a daily basis to promote relaxation before bedtime.* Each serving contains 30 mg CBD and 450 mg per bottle. Liquid Soft-Gel Delivery The nutrients in our CBD Liquid Soft-Gels are released fast. Other forms of delivery contain binders and fillers that may cause stomach upset and offer no nutritional value. Advanced Liquid Soft-Gels provide a premium easy-to-swallow delivery system which allows us to combine our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract with nutritious oils such as Flaxseed Oil, and MCT Oil for additional nutritional benefits. But wait! We didn’t stop there. Every Liquid Soft-Gel includes our special Bioperine Complex which enhances the bioavailability, absorption and potency of many nutrients. Made with CBD from High-Quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract sourced in the USA Third-Party tested for purity & potency QR Code verification available for every bottle Full Transparency – everything that is in our products is listed on the label. We do not hide anything behind proprietary blends Easy-to-Swallow Liquid Soft-Gel Delivery enhanced with Bioperine® Bioperine® is a registered trademark of Sabinsa Corporation

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? For over 25 years, Irwin Naturals has been delivering high quality, effective products to consumers throughout America and beyond. As one of the longest standing legacy brands, we have expanded our product lines to include CBD Topicals, CBD Oil Drops and CBD Supplements as well as our innovative CBD Skincare brand - HydroCanna and our indulgent CBD Food & Beverages brand - FloChi. Our CBD products are formulated using the highest quality full-spectrum hemp extract, sourced and produced in the USA. Every formula is third party lab tested to ensure purity and potency, which can be verified by scanning the QR code on each product. Hemp Hemp Hooray! Buy CBD Today! Shop online 24/7