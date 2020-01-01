About this product

Cannabinoids are naturally produced in our bodies. They act on the endocannabinoid system, which regulates pain, mood, memory, stress-response, immune function, sleep, appetite and a host of other things. Supplementing with CBD, a plant-based cannabinoid, may have a beneficial impact on this system.* CBD +TURMERIC is a powerful formula designed to help support a healthy lifestyle.* At the heart of this product is Curcumin C3 Complex® – a powerful extract derived from the turmeric rhizome. Turmeric has been used traditionally in both Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for a myriad of health benefits.* The active compounds in Turmeric are called curcuminoids, which includes the notable curcumin, known for its powerful antioxidant activity.* This formula delivers a full 300 mg of this amazing Turmeric extract per daily dose.* This product also features Boswellia (also known as Indian Frankincense) which has a long history of traditional use in Ayurveda and is often used in combination with Turmeric to promote whole-body wellness.* This product can be taken daily for ongoing maintenance of well-being.* Each serving contains 15 mg CBD and 450 mg per bottle. Liquid Soft-Gel Delivery The nutrients in our CBD Liquid Soft-Gels are released fast. Other forms of delivery contain binders and fillers that may cause stomach upset and offer no nutritional value. Advanced Liquid Soft-Gels provide a premium easy-to-swallow delivery system which allows us to combine our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract with nutritious oils such as Flaxseed Oil, and MCT Oil for additional nutritional benefits. But wait! We didn’t stop there. Every Liquid Soft-Gel includes our special Bioperine Complex which enhances the bioavailability, absorption and potency of many nutrients. Made with CBD from High-Quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract sourced in the USA Third-Party tested for purity & potency QR Code verification available for every bottle Full Transparency – everything that is in our products is listed on the label. We do not hide anything behind proprietary blends Easy-to-Swallow Liquid Soft-Gel Delivery enhanced with Bioperine® Bioperine® is a registered trademark of Sabinsa Corporation