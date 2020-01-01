 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Cannabinoids are naturally produced in our bodies. They act on the endocannabinoid system, which regulates pain, mood, memory, stress-response, immune function, sleep, appetite and a host of other things. Supplementing with CBD, a plant-based cannabinoid, may have a beneficial impact on this system.* CBD +TURMERIC is a powerful formula designed to help support a healthy lifestyle.* At the heart of this product is Curcumin C3 Complex® – a powerful extract derived from the turmeric rhizome. Turmeric has been used traditionally in both Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for a myriad of health benefits.* The active compounds in Turmeric are called curcuminoids, which includes the notable curcumin, known for its powerful antioxidant activity.* This formula delivers a full 300 mg of this amazing Turmeric extract per daily dose.* This product also features Boswellia (also known as Indian Frankincense) which has a long history of traditional use in Ayurveda and is often used in combination with Turmeric to promote whole-body wellness.* This product can be taken daily for ongoing maintenance of well-being.* Each serving contains 15 mg CBD and 450 mg per bottle. Liquid Soft-Gel Delivery The nutrients in our CBD Liquid Soft-Gels are released fast. Other forms of delivery contain binders and fillers that may cause stomach upset and offer no nutritional value. Advanced Liquid Soft-Gels provide a premium easy-to-swallow delivery system which allows us to combine our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract with nutritious oils such as Flaxseed Oil, and MCT Oil for additional nutritional benefits. But wait! We didn’t stop there. Every Liquid Soft-Gel includes our special Bioperine Complex which enhances the bioavailability, absorption and potency of many nutrients. Made with CBD from High-Quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract sourced in the USA Third-Party tested for purity & potency QR Code verification available for every bottle Full Transparency – everything that is in our products is listed on the label. We do not hide anything behind proprietary blends Easy-to-Swallow Liquid Soft-Gel Delivery enhanced with Bioperine® Bioperine® is a registered trademark of Sabinsa Corporation

About this brand

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? For over 25 years, Irwin Naturals has been delivering high quality, effective products to consumers throughout America and beyond. As one of the longest standing legacy brands, we have expanded our product lines to include CBD Topicals, CBD Oil Drops and CBD Supplements as well as our innovative CBD Skincare brand - HydroCanna and our indulgent CBD Food & Beverages brand - FloChi. Our CBD products are formulated using the highest quality full-spectrum hemp extract, sourced and produced in the USA. Every formula is third party lab tested to ensure purity and potency, which can be verified by scanning the QR code on each product. Hemp Hemp Hooray! Buy CBD Today! Shop online 24/7