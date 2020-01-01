ISLAND Classics - Donut Shack
Sweeten your evening with Donut Shack, Island's dessert strain sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. As we're located in the donut capital of the country, this introduction to our Indica selection is a welcome fit as a celebration of all things indulgent. This delectable strain carries fragrant notes of sugar that’ll melt you into a warming full-body high.
