  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Island Flower (Hybrid)

Island Flower (Hybrid)

by Island

$36.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Since the first Island product rolled out of our hands and into yours in 2014, our reputation has always hinged on sourcing artisanal quality, 100% natural flower from farmers who care as deeply about the product as we do. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of responsible, sustainable and innovative cannabis farming, and delivering health and happiness to our customers.

About this brand

Founded in 2014, Island is a leading cannabis company based in Southern California. Our passion for exploration, community, and the outdoors comes to life through our wide range of high quality and straightforward products. Our flower is seasonal and single strain, sourced from a network of small farms across California. Widely recognized as a leader in manufacturing, compliance, and technology, we build industry-shaping infrastructure while inspiring moments of happiness with our customers. We put in the work to create a great product, so all that’s left to do when you grab an Island is kick back, relax, and enjoy. Follow us on social: @findisland