Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
$36.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Bask in the rays with Pacific Dream, Island’s slightly sweet, balanced celebration of California’s most universally loved blue dream strain. With floral notes and a subtle berry aroma, this level hybrid lends a gentle, full-body high as easy as a cool, coastal breeze. Island flower is 100% all-natural cannabis, hand-selected, hand-trimmed, and triple tested to ensure quality and an accurate representation of each strain, every time.
Be the first to review this product.