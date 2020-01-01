 Loading…

Island Limited Edition Minis Preroll 5-Pack: Champagne Confetti (Hybrid)

by Island

$29.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Celebrate the season with Champagne Confetti, a sweet and festive limited-edition hybrid to make your at-home holiday all the more merry. This strain comes with five hand-packed mini prerolls individually sealed for the utmost freshness. A portion of all proceeds from this strain will be donated to Last Prisoner Project in support of people imprisoned for non-violent cannabis offenses.

About this brand

Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland