Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
$29.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cozy up with Fireside Cookies, a warm and delectable limited-edition indica perfect to channel all the comforts of being home for the holidays. This strain comes with five hand-packed mini prerolls individually sealed for the utmost freshness. A portion of all proceeds from this strain will be donated to Last Prisoner Project in support of people imprisoned for non-violent cannabis offenses.
Be the first to review this product.