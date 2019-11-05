 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Island Minis Preroll 5-Pack

by Island

$29.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Good things come in mini packages. With all the 100% flower goodness of our Classics in five 0.5 gram prerolls, Island Minis come in a compact, reusable case designed for happiness on-the-go. Each hand-rolled Mini is triple-tested for quality and strain authenticity and wrapped in an all-natural, biodegradable paper cone. Whether intended for sharing the love or smoking them solo, a box of Minis is the perfect way to keep it rolling.

1 customer review

5.01

RomeTheKid

super great to share and just smoke with friends or by yourself! The case is super small and can fit in your pocket for on the go which i loved so much. Highly recomend!

About this brand

Island Logo
Island is a cannabis brand born under the California sun. We create cannabis products that are approachable, simple, and the perfect complement to any good time. With a variety of on-the-go consumption methods available for consumers to enjoy, we encourage our consumers to go out and seek their next adventure—with Island in tow. Follow us on social: @findisland