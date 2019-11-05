Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$29.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Good things come in mini packages. With all the 100% flower goodness of our Classics in five 0.5 gram prerolls, Island Minis come in a compact, reusable case designed for happiness on-the-go. Each hand-rolled Mini is triple-tested for quality and strain authenticity and wrapped in an all-natural, biodegradable paper cone. Whether intended for sharing the love or smoking them solo, a box of Minis is the perfect way to keep it rolling.
on November 5th, 2019
super great to share and just smoke with friends or by yourself! The case is super small and can fit in your pocket for on the go which i loved so much. Highly recomend!