  5. Island Minis Preroll 5-Pack: Citrus Wave (Sativa)

Island Minis Preroll 5-Pack: Citrus Wave (Sativa)

by Island

$29.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Soak up the sunshine in a rush of zesty joy with Island Citrus Wave Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in a smaller size, freshly hand packed with Citrus Wave, Island’s sweet and sour sativa, which is perfect for a bright day out in the Golden State. With aromatic notes of lemon and orange, this uplifting strain is sure to welcome a powerfully happy mind and body experience. Citrus Wave is from lemon and tangie dominant families with limonene and pinene dominant terpenes. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only all natural, triple-tested, single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.

About this brand

Island is a cannabis brand born under the California sun. We create cannabis products that are approachable, simple, and the perfect complement to any good time. With a variety of on-the-go consumption methods available for consumers to enjoy, we encourage our consumers to go out and seek their next adventure—with Island in tow. Follow us on social: @findisland