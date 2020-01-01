 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Island Minis Preroll 5-Pack: Evergreen Haze (Sativa)

Island Minis Preroll 5-Pack: Evergreen Haze (Sativa)

by Island

Take the scenic route with warm and woodsy Island Evergreen Haze Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in a smaller size, freshly hand packed with Evergreen Haze, Island's classic sativa strain. Accented with pungent notes of earth and pine, this sociable sativa has a sweet exhale and invites a warm, cerebral feeling. Evergreen Haze possesses classic haze genetics with alpha pinene and myrcene dominant terpenes. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.

Island is a cannabis brand born under the California sun. We create cannabis products that are approachable, simple, and the perfect complement to any good time. With a variety of on-the-go consumption methods available for consumers to enjoy, we encourage our consumers to go out and seek their next adventure—with Island in tow. Follow us on social: @findisland