24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$29.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Take the scenic route with warm and woodsy Island Evergreen Haze Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in a smaller size, freshly hand packed with Evergreen Haze, Island's classic sativa strain. Accented with pungent notes of earth and pine, this sociable sativa has a sweet exhale and invites a warm, cerebral feeling. Evergreen Haze possesses classic haze genetics with alpha pinene and myrcene dominant terpenes. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.
Be the first to review this product.