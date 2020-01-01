24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$29.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Go along for the ride with Island OG Drift Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in a smaller size, freshly hand packed with OG Drift, Island’s earth and fuel-flavored indica that’ll inspire your next road trip destination. Known for being a long-lasting hard-hitter, this potent strain carries slightly spicy aromatic notes and contains a caryophilene and limonene dominant terpene profile. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.
Be the first to review this product.