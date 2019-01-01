About this product
We’ve updated the world’s oldest smoking tradition for a new era. Our 100% flower Island Premiums are handcrafted using custom, biodegradable filters, resulting in a convenient, light, and relaxing experience.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Island
Founded in 2014, Island is a leading cannabis company based in Southern California. Our passion for exploration, community, and the outdoors comes to life through our wide range of high quality and straightforward products. Our flower is seasonal and single strain, sourced from a network of small farms across California. Widely recognized as a leader in manufacturing, compliance, and technology, we build industry-shaping infrastructure while inspiring moments of happiness with our customers. We put in the work to create a great product, so all that’s left to do when you grab an Island is kick back, relax, and enjoy. Follow us on social: @findisland