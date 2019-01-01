Founded in 2014, Island is a leading cannabis company based in Southern California. Our passion for exploration, community, and the outdoors comes to life through our wide range of high quality and straightforward products. Our flower is seasonal and single strain, sourced from a network of small farms across California. Widely recognized as a leader in manufacturing, compliance, and technology, we build industry-shaping infrastructure while inspiring moments of happiness with our customers. We put in the work to create a great product, so all that’s left to do when you grab an Island is kick back, relax, and enjoy. Follow us on social: @findisland