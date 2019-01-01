PAX Era Pod - Lemon Wreck (Sativa)
About this product
Elevate your day with this sweet-and-sour Sativa. Island's master extractors are proud to bring you the purest expression of strain-specific, 100% natural and completely solvent-free cannabis distillate on the market today. Each pesticide-free strain is hand-selected from our network of organic farms for it's specific flavor profile, which are exemplified in the convenient and consistent PAX ERA device. • Strain-specific, 100% natural cannabis oil and terpenes • Proprietary hydrocarbon extraction process • Winterized at sub-zero temperatures for maximum purity • Double-distilled and completely solvent-free • 4x longer purification process produces some of the cleanest, clearest oil available today
About this strain
Lemon Wreck
Lemon Wreck (also known as Lemon Trainwreck) is a sativa-dominant cross between Lemon Diesel and Trainwreck. This strain features a taste similar to sour lemon candy, and produces both a strong body and head stone. While it may have stimulating and cerebral effects at first, this is truly a nighttime strain for some as it produces strong sleepy effects over time. Lemon Wreck is helpful to those suffering from insomnia or are in need of relaxation.