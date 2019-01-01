 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
PAX Era Pod - Lemon Wreck (Sativa)

by Island

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Elevate your day with this sweet-and-sour Sativa. Island's master extractors are proud to bring you the purest expression of strain-specific, 100% natural and completely solvent-free cannabis distillate on the market today. Each pesticide-free strain is hand-selected from our network of organic farms for it's specific flavor profile, which are exemplified in the convenient and consistent PAX ERA device. • Strain-specific, 100% natural cannabis oil and terpenes • Proprietary hydrocarbon extraction process • Winterized at sub-zero temperatures for maximum purity • Double-distilled and completely solvent-free • 4x longer purification process produces some of the cleanest, clearest oil available today

About this strain

Lemon Wreck

Lemon Wreck

Lemon Wreck (also known as Lemon Trainwreck) is a sativa-dominant cross between Lemon Diesel and Trainwreck. This strain features a taste similar to sour lemon candy, and produces both a strong body and head stone. While it may have stimulating and cerebral effects at first, this is truly a nighttime strain for some as it produces strong sleepy effects over time. Lemon Wreck is helpful to those suffering from insomnia or are in need of relaxation.

About this brand

Founded in 2014, Island is a leading cannabis company based in Southern California. Our passion for exploration, community, and the outdoors comes to life through our wide range of high quality and straightforward products. Our flower is seasonal and single strain, sourced from a network of small farms across California. Widely recognized as a leader in manufacturing, compliance, and technology, we build industry-shaping infrastructure while inspiring moments of happiness with our customers. We put in the work to create a great product, so all that’s left to do when you grab an Island is kick back, relax, and enjoy. Follow us on social: @findisland