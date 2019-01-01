About this product
95% Sativa / 5% Indica Another European favorite, this cross between Chocolate Thai and Cannaloupe Haze is a must have for sativa lovers. Aroma and flavors of chocolate and coffee come together offering a unique and pleasurable smoking experience.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Chocolope
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.