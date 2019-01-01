 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 24K

24K

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Cannabis Flower 24K

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Item 9 Labs caters to your inner high roller with this decadent cut of 24K. An Indica-leaning strain, this cultivar boasts a pungent sour funk that belies its sweetly citrus flavors. Feel stress and pain melt away from your limbs within minutes of your first toke, as an uplifting euphoria floats your mind up into clouds of relaxation. Indica dominant: Kosher Kush X Tangie.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

24k Gold

24k Gold
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Also known as Kosher Tangie, 24k Gold is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid that combines the legendary LA strain Kosher Kush with champion sativa Tangie to create something quite unique. Growing tall in its vegetative cycle and very stretchy in flower, this one will need an experienced hand when grown indoors. Most phenotypes will exhibit a sweet orange aroma from the Tangie along with the dark coloration of the Kosher Kush, and will offer a strong citrus flavor when smoked or vaped. 

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo