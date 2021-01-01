About this product

With pine notes combined with hints of spice and earth, Afghan Kush is one of the most sleep inducing strains available. Known for its relaxed, sleepy, and happy effects, it’s been known to help treat pain, stress, depression, and lack of appetite while putting users to sleep right after. Afghan Kush Broad Spectrum Cartridges by Item 9 Labs, now featuring cannabis-derived terpenes for a more powerful entourage effect, are perfect for those looking to get sleepy.