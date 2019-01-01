Afghan Kush Cartridge - 0.5g
About this product
With pine notes combined with hints of spice and earth, Afghan Kush is one of the most sleep inducing strains available. Known for its relaxed, sleepy, and happy effects, it’s been known to help treat pain, stress, depression, and lack of appetite while putting users to sleep right after. Afghan Kush Broad Spectrum Cartridges by Item 9 Labs, now featuring cannabis-derived terpenes for a more powerful entourage effect, are perfect for those looking to get sleepy.
About this strain
Afghan Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.