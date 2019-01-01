About this product

Item 9 Labs Alien Bubba is an Indica strain that displays a pungent palate of herbal flavors and offers up high-fueled effects that keep you relaxed. Pick up an asteroid-sized nug and break into her frosty layers to uncover the earthy-floral aromas then roll her up and spark up her dank flavors. Press the taste of Alien Bubba against your lips and feel the soothing relief lull you into sedative slumber. Indica: Bubba Kush X Alien Kush.