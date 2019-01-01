 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Alien Bubba

Alien Bubba

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Cannabis Flower Alien Bubba
Item 9 Labs Cannabis Flower Alien Bubba

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Item 9 Labs Alien Bubba is an Indica strain that displays a pungent palate of herbal flavors and offers up high-fueled effects that keep you relaxed. Pick up an asteroid-sized nug and break into her frosty layers to uncover the earthy-floral aromas then roll her up and spark up her dank flavors. Press the taste of Alien Bubba against your lips and feel the soothing relief lull you into sedative slumber. Indica: Bubba Kush X Alien Kush.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Alien Bubba

Alien Bubba

Alien Bubba is the intergalactic cross of the renowned Bubba Kush and the heady space invader, Alien Kush. This two-fold Kush blend offers mellow sedation with a mental aura most would describe as introspective or meditative. Its bouquet is earthy and floral, and when combusted, Alien Bubba shows off a pungent tea and herbaceous grassiness that is smooth on the exhale. Enjoy this heady heavy-hitter close to the end of the day to maximize its sedative effects.   

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo