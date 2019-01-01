About this product
Item 9 Labs Alien Bubba is an Indica strain that displays a pungent palate of herbal flavors and offers up high-fueled effects that keep you relaxed. Pick up an asteroid-sized nug and break into her frosty layers to uncover the earthy-floral aromas then roll her up and spark up her dank flavors. Press the taste of Alien Bubba against your lips and feel the soothing relief lull you into sedative slumber. Indica: Bubba Kush X Alien Kush.
Alien Bubba is the intergalactic cross of the renowned Bubba Kush and the heady space invader, Alien Kush. This two-fold Kush blend offers mellow sedation with a mental aura most would describe as introspective or meditative. Its bouquet is earthy and floral, and when combusted, Alien Bubba shows off a pungent tea and herbaceous grassiness that is smooth on the exhale. Enjoy this heady heavy-hitter close to the end of the day to maximize its sedative effects.