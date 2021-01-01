 Loading…
Alien Fire Fruit

by Item 9 Labs

Alien Fire Fruit by Item 9 Labs sends users into a stratosphere of soothing physical bliss and mental relaxation. This cross of Fire Alien x Guava #13 floods the room with a pungent funk of sour fruit with hints of chemical terpenes. A toke or two of Alien Fruit Fire’s Indica-leaning effects will blast pain and anxiety to another dimension in a blaze of fruity glory.

Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.

