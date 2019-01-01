About this product

Bursting with broad-spectrum terpenes smelling of overripe, fermenting fruit in an Apollo 710 Pod that provides every bit of flavor you’ve come to expect from Item 9 Labs flower that fits in the palm of your hand, Alien Fire Fruit Live Resin is not for beginners. This all-day strain offers a mellowing high that won’t put you to sleep, but will induce some spaciness that is enjoyable without being disorienting.