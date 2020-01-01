 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Alien Fruit Fire Badder concentrate - 1g

Alien Fruit Fire Badder concentrate - 1g

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Solvent Alien Fruit Fire Badder concentrate - 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This Fire Alien X Guava #13 features a burst of terpenes that smell of overripe, fermenting fruit with a pungent kick —Alien Fire Fruit is not for beginners. This all-day strain offers a mellowing high that won’t put you to sleep, but will induce some spaciness that is enjoyable without being disorienting. Soft, sticky, and teeming with crystals, Item 9 Labs sugar wax is an easily malleable concentrate featuring high cannabinoid potency and a broad-spectrum terpene profile. Best when dabbed, it’s well suited for consumers looking for fast-acting effects packed with flavor.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo
Item 9 Labs is for anyone looking to be the best version of themselves; for those who believe quality comes first. Co-founded by five friends in Arizona eager to bring premium solutions to everyone, Item 9 Labs produces the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on us.