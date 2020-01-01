Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
This Fire Alien X Guava #13 features a burst of terpenes that smell of overripe, fermenting fruit with a pungent kick —Alien Fire Fruit is not for beginners. This all-day strain offers a mellowing high that won’t put you to sleep, but will induce some spaciness that is enjoyable without being disorienting. Soft, sticky, and teeming with crystals, Item 9 Labs sugar wax is an easily malleable concentrate featuring high cannabinoid potency and a broad-spectrum terpene profile. Best when dabbed, it’s well suited for consumers looking for fast-acting effects packed with flavor.
