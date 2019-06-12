souporshawn on June 12th, 2019

I see that item 9 has answered to issues experienced, so I thought I would try for response..? I am excited to try this pod system because I am not fond of the flavoring Pax has engineered. My dispensary is having a sale on the pods in stock & I want to take advantage of the prices! ISSUE IS: the dispensary does NOT have a battery. I can not find one online or I would own it. Should I feel comfortable just purchasing the pods, & wait for the next delivery to get the battery? Or, are there others out there I should try/trust? This rating is a 1 star simply because of availability... Without the battery, the system is pointless..? Should I come across a battery AND pod, I will gladly give this review another shot...