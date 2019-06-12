 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Apollo 710 Battery

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

The Apollo 710 revolutionizes the cannabis vape market with its clean, modern design and hard-hitting delivery. It has a sleek, compact look that makes it well suited to discreet use, and this streamlined design makes it easy to fit in the palm of your hand unnoticed. With three distinct temperature settings and a ceramic heating element, the Apollo 710 provides a longer, smoother and more effortless hit than any other cannabis vape. Its ceramic coil is optimized for Item 9 Labs’ oil viscosity, so the burn is never short, stale or charred.

8 customer reviews

souporshawn

I see that item 9 has answered to issues experienced, so I thought I would try for response..? I am excited to try this pod system because I am not fond of the flavoring Pax has engineered. My dispensary is having a sale on the pods in stock & I want to take advantage of the prices! ISSUE IS: the dispensary does NOT have a battery. I can not find one online or I would own it. Should I feel comfortable just purchasing the pods, & wait for the next delivery to get the battery? Or, are there others out there I should try/trust? This rating is a 1 star simply because of availability... Without the battery, the system is pointless..? Should I come across a battery AND pod, I will gladly give this review another shot...

from Item 9 Labson October 8th, 2019

Please email us at info@item9labs.com if you are still having issues finding an Apollo 710 battery and we will direct you to the nearest retailer.

monrizzle

I started using item9 after buying my PAX Era. To be honest I was a bit skeptic. I avidly buy at Emerald Gilbert due to the selection and quality. One of the staff members informed me a little more about the live resin of their distillate. I loved it from day one. (It’s day two lol) The fact that it was charged right out of the box. Super simple to start up and it draws really well even on its lowest setting. The live resin is on another lever. Superb taste. I love my Apollo

007johndog007

This product is amazing. I love that I can decide how much vapor I want. It was a smart idea to add that feature.

About this brand

