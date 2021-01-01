About this product
This Gelato #25 x Girl Scout Cookies x South Florida OG cross is everything you want in a classic indica, starting with a rush of cerebral lift followed by a long-lasting and calming body high. Smelling and tasting of a sugar cookie with a rich, spicy exhale combined with earthy herbs and fruits, it's idea for chronic stress, anxiety, depression, mood swings, and chronic pain.
About this brand
Item 9 Labs
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.