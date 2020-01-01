 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Black N Blue Kush Broad Spectrum cartridge

Black N Blue Kush Broad Spectrum cartridge

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Black N Blue Kush Broad Spectrum cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Combining the sweet berry and slight hashiness of Blackberry Kush with juicy blueberry derived straight from the fruit, Black N Blue Kush Broad Spectrum cartridge is a refreshing puff providing cerebral stimulation blended with the joy of discovering vine-ripened berries just off the hiking path. The Blackberry Kush x Blueberry lineage leans heavy indica, offering pain relief, relaxation, and a sense of euphoria — with a knockout punch known to induce sleepiness in anything more than light use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo