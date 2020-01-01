Black N Blue Kush Broad Spectrum cartridge
About this product
Combining the sweet berry and slight hashiness of Blackberry Kush with juicy blueberry derived straight from the fruit, Black N Blue Kush Broad Spectrum cartridge is a refreshing puff providing cerebral stimulation blended with the joy of discovering vine-ripened berries just off the hiking path. The Blackberry Kush x Blueberry lineage leans heavy indica, offering pain relief, relaxation, and a sense of euphoria — with a knockout punch known to induce sleepiness in anything more than light use.
About this strain
Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.