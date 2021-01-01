Black N Blue Kush Broad Spectrum 1G
About this product
Combining the sweet berry and slight hashiness of Blackberry Kush with juicy blueberry derived straight from the fruit, Black N Blue Kush Broad Spectrum cartridge is a refreshing puff providing cerebral stimulation blended with the joy of discovering vine-ripened berries just off the hiking path. The Blackberry Kush x Blueberry lineage leans heavy indica, offering pain relief, relaxation, and a sense of euphoria — with a knockout punch known to induce sleepiness in anything more than light use.
About this brand
Item 9 Labs
About this strain
Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
