Blackwater OG Badder

by Item 9 Labs

Budder is a creamy and buttery soft like wax. The texture is created when cannabinoids that have been extracted start to crystallize. Those cannabinoids are purged at a high temperature while being whipped to create a batter like consistency. Our budder is one of the top sellers in our product suite. High terps and consistent potency between 75-85% make it a top choice for patients. Item 9 Labs Budder comes from current flower crops, is always strain-specific, and is packaged in .5 gram glass containers.

Blackwater

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Blackwater is an indica strain typically bred from Mendo Purps and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. Its round, compact buds take on a deep purple color and a sweet grape aroma that blends with subtle undertones of lemon and pine. What begins as a mellow and euphoric cerebral experience melts down to the rest of the body in a head-to-toe euphoric calm that relieves stress and anxiety. Patients have also reported its success in treating pain, appetite loss, and multiple sclerosis. This strain is recommended for late-night consumption as it can cause mental cloudiness and detract from productivity. Blackwater has a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks and produces moderate yields in indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse gardens. The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup awarded Blackwater 3rd place in the indica category.

