Blackwater OG Live Resin Pod

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

Offering a full-body euphoric calm, Blackwater OG Live Resin Pod by Item 9 Labs is made with broad-spectrum flower processed in-house after being flash-frozen immediately upon harvest. Contained in an Apollo 710 Pod offering full flavor and aroma it’s a perfect choice for evening consumption to help with appetite stimulation and long, deep sleep.

1 customer review

MrPickle420

The Blackwater is right where you need to be. Smooth all the way through. First one I've trued, new to Item9 but diggin it!

About this strain

Blackwater

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Blackwater is an indica strain typically bred from Mendo Purps and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. Its round, compact buds take on a deep purple color and a sweet grape aroma that blends with subtle undertones of lemon and pine. What begins as a mellow and euphoric cerebral experience melts down to the rest of the body in a head-to-toe euphoric calm that relieves stress and anxiety. Patients have also reported its success in treating pain, appetite loss, and multiple sclerosis. This strain is recommended for late-night consumption as it can cause mental cloudiness and detract from productivity. Blackwater has a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks and produces moderate yields in indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse gardens. The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup awarded Blackwater 3rd place in the indica category.

About this brand

