 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Blackwater OG x Watermelon Zum Zum Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

Blackwater OG x Watermelon Zum Zum Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Blackwater OG x Watermelon Zum Zum Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blending a sweet grape aroma with fruity undertones melded with lemon and pine, Blackwater OG x Watermelon Zum Zum is made from fresh-frozen flower that's processed immediately for maximum terpene preservation. Offers a mellow euphoria at first, continuing with sleepy and relaxed effects that melt from head to toe. Ideal for evening use or before nap time.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Doylejustinm

Very Very tasty. The sweet grape aroma from Blackwater OG blends harmoniously with Watermelon Zum Zum distinct fruity undertones that inherently at it core reminds me of grapes. Melded with smell and taste of lemon and pine. It is a gentle Sunday driver mellow and euphoric to start and then continues and melts you from your head and to your toes. Sleepy, relaxed, eurohoric

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo
Item 9 Labs is for anyone looking to be the best version of themselves; for those who believe quality comes first. Co-founded by five friends in Arizona eager to bring premium solutions to everyone, Item 9 Labs produces the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on us.