  5. Blueberry Haze Broad Spectrum 1G
Blueberry Haze Broad Spectrum 1G

by Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Blueberry Haze Broad Spectrum 1G

About this product

Made with cannabis-derived and organic fruit terpenes (achieving a greater entourage effect) with our distillate, Item 9 Labs Blueberry Haze Broad Spectrum cartridges smell and taste of blueberry, berry, and sweet flavors. Known for its relaxing, euphoric, and, in higher quantities, sleepy effects. Blueberry Haze is best consumed to fight pain, stress, and insomnia.

About this brand

Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.

About this strain

Blueberry Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A hybrid cross of Blueberry and Haze, this strain provides a sweet flavor and pleasant, euphoric high.  Pace yourself with this one—overdoing it can send you to dreamland. 

