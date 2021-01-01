Hybrid
Blueberry Haze Broad Spectrum 1G
Made with cannabis-derived and organic fruit terpenes (achieving a greater entourage effect) with our distillate, Item 9 Labs Blueberry Haze Broad Spectrum cartridges smell and taste of blueberry, berry, and sweet flavors. Known for its relaxing, euphoric, and, in higher quantities, sleepy effects. Blueberry Haze is best consumed to fight pain, stress, and insomnia.
Item 9 Labs
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.
Blueberry Haze
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
